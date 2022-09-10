 
world
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

'Terrible tragedy': Rahul Gandhi extends heartfelt condolences to Pakistan's flood victims

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Rahul Gandhi, President Congress party, speaks during a news conference at his partys headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 11, 2018. —REUTERS
Rahul Gandhi, President Congress party, speaks during a news conference at his party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 11, 2018. —REUTERS

Indian politician and leader of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, on  Friday extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, who lost their loved ones in cataclysmic floods in Pakistan.

The devastating floods across the country have caused unprecedented damage to human life and infrastructure as thousands of houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock and crops have been swept away, while more than 1,400 people have lost their lives.

Huge areas of the country are still inundated and hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes. The government says the lives of nearly 33 million people have been disrupted. The government has blamed the flooding on climate change.

Regretting the loss of lives in Pakistan, Gandhi said “the floods in Pakistan are a terrible tragedy”.

“My heartfelt sympathies to all the people affected and deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” he said.

Pakistan most affected despite contributing least to climate change: UN chief

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has said that Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by climate change despite its minimal contribution to the phenomenon.

"Pakistan has had little contribution to climate change but [it] is one of the most dramatically impacted by the consequences of climate change," Guterres said during a briefing at the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The United Nations has launched an appeal for $160 million in aid to help Pakistan cope with the disaster though Pakistan estimates the floods have caused losses of about $18 billion.

More From World:

US imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania

US imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania
Canadian think tank’s report endorses Khalistan Referendum

Canadian think tank’s report endorses Khalistan Referendum
India slips a rank in UN human well-being index

India slips a rank in UN human well-being index
North Korea officially enshrines right to use preemptive nuclear strikes

North Korea officially enshrines right to use preemptive nuclear strikes
India court bails journalist held for nearly two years without trial

India court bails journalist held for nearly two years without trial
WATCH: Mother accused of throwing 'satanic birthday party' for daughter

WATCH: Mother accused of throwing 'satanic birthday party' for daughter
India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Sept 12: Indian FM

India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Sept 12: Indian FM
VIDEO: Man killed for chewing tobacco near India's Golden Temple

VIDEO: Man killed for chewing tobacco near India's Golden Temple
Indian man allegedly kills wife after suspecting extramarital affair

Indian man allegedly kills wife after suspecting extramarital affair
WATCH: Old mosque that had been underwater for 30 years emerges in India

WATCH: Old mosque that had been underwater for 30 years emerges in India
Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility, sources say

Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility, sources say
India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation

India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation

Latest

view all