 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
BDBusiness desk

Orange Line bus service inaugurated in Karachi

By
BDBusiness desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). — Twitter
Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). — Twitter 

  • Sindh govt inaugurates Orange Line in simple ceremony due to flood situation. 
  • Fares are starting from Rs10 to Rs20.
  • Sharjeel Memon says buses are fully funded by PPP govt. 

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday inaugurated the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in the port city in a simple ceremony amid the ongoing devastating situation due to the catastrophic floods. 

Speaking to the media persons after the inauguration ceremony, Sindh Information and Transport minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Orange Line has been launched today for the public. 

Read more: Karachi's Orange Line BRT still in limbo after 5 years

"Due to the flood situation, the ceremony is held in a simplistic manner," he added. 

The information minister said that the fare for the bus service is starting from Rs10 to Rs20 and has four stations. 

"Even though the petrol prices are high, we have decided to keep the fares low keeping in view of the current situation in mind," said Memon. 

Read more: Sindh CM instructs transport minister to complete Orange Line BRT in 4 months

Memon added that the state-of-the-art buses are fully funded by the PPP government. 

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad Police summons Imran Khan again to join probe in terror case

Islamabad Police summons Imran Khan again to join probe in terror case
Defeating populism

Defeating populism
Guterres renews fund appeal for Pakistan, says UN's efforts 'drop in ocean'

Guterres renews fund appeal for Pakistan, says UN's efforts 'drop in ocean'
City saved from deluge as Johi Branch canal replugged

City saved from deluge as Johi Branch canal replugged
More than 50% PML-Q Punjab MPAs in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat: sources

More than 50% PML-Q Punjab MPAs in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat: sources
'Nobody knows where their village is': New inland sea swamps Pakistan

'Nobody knows where their village is': New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Manchar Lake dangerously overflowing, show satellite images

Manchar Lake dangerously overflowing, show satellite images
UN chief lauds Al-Khidmat Foundation for relief operation in flood devastating areas

UN chief lauds Al-Khidmat Foundation for relief operation in flood devastating areas
US defence secretary appreciates Pakistan Army’s 'rescue, relief efforts' in flood-hit areas

US defence secretary appreciates Pakistan Army’s 'rescue, relief efforts' in flood-hit areas
Threat to female judge not terrorism, case should be dismissed: Imran Khan tells JIT

Threat to female judge not terrorism, case should be dismissed: Imran Khan tells JIT
Kalat man arrested for throwing Iranian tomatoes off truck to protest import

Kalat man arrested for throwing Iranian tomatoes off truck to protest import

Latest

view all