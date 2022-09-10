Orange Line bus service inaugurated in Karachi

Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). — Twitter

Sindh govt inaugurates Orange Line in simple ceremony due to flood situation.

Fares are starting from Rs10 to Rs20.

Sharjeel Memon says buses are fully funded by PPP govt.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday inaugurated the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in the port city in a simple ceremony amid the ongoing devastating situation due to the catastrophic floods.

Speaking to the media persons after the inauguration ceremony, Sindh Information and Transport minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Orange Line has been launched today for the public.

"Due to the flood situation, the ceremony is held in a simplistic manner," he added.

The information minister said that the fare for the bus service is starting from Rs10 to Rs20 and has four stations.

"Even though the petrol prices are high, we have decided to keep the fares low keeping in view of the current situation in mind," said Memon.

Memon added that the state-of-the-art buses are fully funded by the PPP government.