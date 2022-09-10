 
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks newly launched iPhone 14 with funny meme

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs daughter Eve Jobs. — Instagram
Apple introduced its new iPhone 14 series on Wednesday which sparked a meme fest on the internet due to its similarity with iPhone 13. 

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs' daughter was among others to jump on the bandwagon and shared a meme hilariously mocking the new iPhone model.

Taking to Instagram, Eve Jobs shared a meme which shows a man showing his new shirt that looks exactly the same as the one he is wearing. 

— Instagram
"Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today," she captioned the picture. 

The picture went viral on the internet and people started sharing it as soon as it was posted. 

Netizens have been making memes on the newly launched model, saying that it looks exactly the same as the previous one. 

The new model is capable of sending a call for help via satellite during an emergency, as well as the crash-detection ability and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch.

The iPhone 14 will start at $799 and the iPhone Plus at $899 and both will be available for pre-order from September 9.

— Additional input from Reuters

