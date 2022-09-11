Urvashi Rautela clarifies her video of Naseem Shah. File

Indian actress and fashion model Urvashi Rautela has set aside the rumours of her involvement with Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, saying it was nothing but "fan made cute edits."

Following a high-octane encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Rautela shared a video on her Instagram story in which she can be seen enjoying the fixture at the Dubai stadium, with some glimpses of Naseem Shah.

Atif Aslam's "Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le" song was used in the background of the footage.

Clarifying the mystery around the social media video involving the Pakistani pacer, the Indian actress said, "A couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it."

She concluded her clarification by telling the media to refrain from creating any kind of news.

During an earlier press event, a reporter asked Naseem Shah about the video circulating on social media with him and the Indian actress. Naseem Shah told the reporters that he had no idea who Urvashi is.

Responding to a question about the video, Shah said: “I do not know about it. I just play on the ground.”

According to him, people share these kinds of videos but he has no knowledge of them.

“I am thankful to the people for arriving at the stadium and watching the match,” he added.