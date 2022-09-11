 
sports
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup final: How many times have Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in tournament?

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Pakistans Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off in what is anticipated to be an exciting T20 Asia Cup 2022 final clash at the Dubai International Stadium tonight.

While fans and players are gearing up for a nail-biting match that showcases good cricket from both sides, let’s take a look at the timeline of how both teams have fared during the tournament.

  • Sri Lanka played 11 out of 14 Asia Cup finals previously.
  • Today will be their 12th out of 15th.
  • If they win, it will be their sixth title.
  • Pakistan played four finals previously and has won two titles.
  • Meanwhile, green shirts and Islanders have faced each other four times.
  • Men in Green won only once and lost thrice.

The high-octane clash will kick off at 7pm.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Sri Lanka live score, Pak vs Sri Lanka ball by ball match updates

Pak vs Sri Lanka live score, Pak vs Sri Lanka ball by ball match updates
WATCH: Naseem Shah responds to fans asking for selfies in unexpected way

WATCH: Naseem Shah responds to fans asking for selfies in unexpected way
I'd beat him up for neglecting studies, playing cricket: Naseem Shah's father says

I'd beat him up for neglecting studies, playing cricket: Naseem Shah's father says
Asia Cup 2022: What is Inzamam's advice for Babar, Fakhar ahead of final?

Asia Cup 2022: What is Inzamam's advice for Babar, Fakhar ahead of final?
Sensational Swiatek downs Jabeur for first US Open title

Sensational Swiatek downs Jabeur for first US Open title
Pak vs Ind: Shahid Afridi confirms his younger daughter waved Indian flag

Pak vs Ind: Shahid Afridi confirms his younger daughter waved Indian flag
Urvashi Rautela clarifies her video of Naseem Shah

Urvashi Rautela clarifies her video of Naseem Shah
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in thrilling title decider today

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in thrilling title decider today
Pak vs SL: We are one step away from our goal of winning Asia Cup, says Babar Azam

Pak vs SL: We are one step away from our goal of winning Asia Cup, says Babar Azam
Only two Pakistani players to particpate in Asian and World 6 Red Snooker

Only two Pakistani players to particpate in Asian and World 6 Red Snooker
Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by six goals in SAFF Championship

Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by six goals in SAFF Championship
Asia Cup 2022: We want to win Asia Cup to bring smiles back on faces of flood victims, says Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2022: We want to win Asia Cup to bring smiles back on faces of flood victims, says Shadab Khan

Latest

view all