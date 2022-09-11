Asia Cup final: How many times have Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in tournament?

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off in what is anticipated to be an exciting T20 Asia Cup 2022 final clash at the Dubai International Stadium tonight.



While fans and players are gearing up for a nail-biting match that showcases good cricket from both sides, let’s take a look at the timeline of how both teams have fared during the tournament.

Sri Lanka played 11 out of 14 Asia Cup finals previously.

Today will be their 12th out of 15th.

If they win, it will be their sixth title.

Pakistan played four finals previously and has won two titles.

Meanwhile, green shirts and Islanders have faced each other four times.

Men in Green won only once and lost thrice.

The high-octane clash will kick off at 7pm.