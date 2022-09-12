WATCH: Hasan Ali shares glimpses of most incredible catches by Shadab Khan

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali and all-rounder Shadab Khan. — Reuters/AFP/File

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has recently come under fire for dropping two crucial catches during Sunday's Asia Cup 2022 decider, which is widely deemed the reason for Pakistan's defeat against Sri Lanka.



The Men in Green went off to a good start against the now Asian champions in the first innings and they could have restricted the opponents under 150 runs had Shadab not dropped the catches, which he himself accepted.

Despite criticism, many have backed Shadab. After former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has also come to Shadab's defence and shared a video comprising short clips featuring the all-rounder's excellent fielding skills.

Have a look at it here:



