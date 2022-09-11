Pak vs Sri Lanka live score, Pak vs Sri Lanka ball by ball match updates

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka (R) tosses a coin as Pakistan's captain Babar Azam watches before the start of the Asia Cup Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan have won the toss and opted tow bowl first against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 title decider being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Playing their 11th final of the Asia Cup, the Islanders will make every effort to lift the trophy for the sixth time. Pakistan has reached the final of the cricket contest for the fifth time and is in good shape to win the trophy for the third time.



Pakistan lost an earlier encounter with Sri Lanka by five wickets. However, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq played down the defeat, saying Pakistan are eyeing the big picture — winning the Asia Cup trophy.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Live updates of the match will appear below:

