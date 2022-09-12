Video: Snake gets stuck in woman's ear, doctor fails to remove it

A disturbing video has gone viral on the internet which shows a yellow-coloured snake getting stuck in a woman's ear.



The video shows a medical practitioner trying to remove the moving snake out of the person's ear with a pair of clippers.

It is not known where the video was filmed or who the person is.

Throughout the video, the doctor tries to get the snake out of the woman's ear, however, he fails to do so. The clip ends without showing whether he was able to pull it out or not, leaving the viewers in suspense.

The horrific video was posted on Facebook with the caption "the snake went inside the ear."



The video garnered over 100,000 views and many users commented on the post, expressing their shock.

Some called it fake while others said that the doctor is not doing it properly.

"Dr se acha sapera nikal deta saap ko (Instead of the doctor, a snake charmer would have extracted the snake)," wrote a user.

Another user commented: "He looks like a bogus doctor. That's why he's pulling off so many tricks."

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Facebook