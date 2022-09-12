Pakistan, England to prepare for T20I series from Sept 16

A file photo of the Pakistan vs England match. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Following Pakistan’s dismal poor performance during T20 Asia Cup 2022, the Men in Green will now prepare for the home T20I series against England.



Babar Azam and Co will return to Pakistan tonight. Players will travel to their respective cities after landing in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Karachi will start preparing to host England after a hiatus of 17 years.

Preparations at the National Stadium kickstarted on Monday followed by rain spoiling the scheduled groundwork.

Groundsmen started working on the outfield and pitch but later on, they were forced to put covers on the square due to rain.

Cleaning work in stands and branding will start in a day or two.

England team is scheduled to arrive in Karachi in the wee hours of September 15. The English team will take a day's rest before going out for training on September 16.

Karachi will host four T20Is on September 20, 22, 23, and 25. Thereafter, Lahore will host three T20Is on September 28, 30, and October 2.

Pakistan's squad for the T20I series will be announced this week. Reportedly, a few changes are expected in the squad which played in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

The Green Shirts lost to Sri Lanka in the final of the T20 Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka beat them by 23 runs to lift their sixth Asia Cup title.