Pak vs Eng: Will there be any surprising changes in final squad?

Pakistan cricket team. — Twitter

Senior sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti shares Mohammad Rizwan might be given rest during England series.

He adds there might tough competition between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Harris to replace Rizwan.

Out-of-form Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah will be dropped from squad.

KARACHI: As Pakistan lost the T20 Asia Cup 2022 final after a dismal performance against Sri Lanka, cricket fans and followers must be looking forward to a big change in the squad.

The team's middle-order batting collapsed after the players faced injuries throughout the tournament and the pacers also suffered from cramps in some of the matches.

There must be some surprises in the squad from the top-order batting to bowling for the upcoming home T20I series against England.

Senior sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti says that wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan might be given rest during England series. There will be a tough competition between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Harris to replace the team's regular wicketkeeper.



Sarfaraz made an impressive comeback in the ongoing National T20 Cup while representing Sindh. The right-handed batter has so far scored the fifth-highest 193 runs in the tournament a strike rate of 141.91.

Mohammad Harris of KP has scored 100 runs in six National T20 Cup matches. The young wicket-keeper will be a strong contender to replace Rizwan.

"Rizwan might be given rest. Sarfaraz and Harris are in contention to replace him for the England series," the journalist told Geo Super.

If Rizwan is given rest, Fakhar Zaman can get a chance to play in his natural position (opening). In the number three position, Fakhar could only score 96 runs in six matches.

Out-of-form Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah will be dropped from the squad.

"Iftikhar and Khushdil will be dropped from the squad following their performance. Also, the team will think about the replacement of Asif Ali," Bhatti said.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood is a strong contender to be included in the squad for the number four position. "Shan Masood has been scoring runs in the number four position. He is most likely to make it to the squad this time around," he said.

Shan of Balochistan, while playing in the number four position, scored 96 runs in six matches in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

England's arrival

England team will arrive in Karachi between September 14-15. They will start training on September 16 ahead of their much-awaited tour to Pakistan after 17 years.

England and Pakistan will play four T20Is in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23, and 25 whereas the remaining three in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2.