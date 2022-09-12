 
sports
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: How did Delhi Police make fun of Pakistan’s cricket team?

By
SDSports desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Pakistan´s Shadab Khan (L) collides with teammate Asif Ali as they try to take a catch during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP/File
Pakistan´s Shadab Khan (L) collides with teammate Asif Ali as they try to take a catch during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP/File 

Pakistan's poor fielding against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022's decider became fodder for memes on the internet with netizens focusing on the collision between Shadab Khan and Asif Ali. 

The two cricketers dropped Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s catch while bumping into each other with a force that left Shadab and Asif unsteady for a while.

Read more: Shadab Khan takes responsibility for defeat against Sri Lanka

Shadab dropped Rajapaksa's catch twice. However, the collision became a subject for endless memes on the internet, especially on Twitter, where even India’s Delhi Police did not spare the Pakistani cricketers.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Delhi Police shared a video of the moment when Shadab and Asif collided and linked their accidental collision to create awareness among citizens regarding road safety.

Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo (Please watch while walking),” the Delhi Police caption its tweet with the video with the hashtag #RoadSafety and #AsiaCup2022Final mentioned as well.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan becomes top scorer of tournament

The tweet has garnered 39,500 likes and over 6,500 retweets, so far.

Later, fans and the cricket fraternity extended their support and avoided bad-mouthing the players.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Will there be any surprising changes in final squad?

Pak vs Eng: Will there be any surprising changes in final squad?
India announce T20 World Cup squad; Jasprit Bumrah returns

India announce T20 World Cup squad; Jasprit Bumrah returns

Pakistan, England to prepare for T20I series from Sept 16

Pakistan, England to prepare for T20I series from Sept 16
WATCH: Hasan Ali shares glimpses of most incredible catches by Shadab Khan

WATCH: Hasan Ali shares glimpses of most incredible catches by Shadab Khan
WATCH: Ramiz Raja chides Indian journalist for saying Pakistanis 'aren't happy'

WATCH: Ramiz Raja chides Indian journalist for saying Pakistanis 'aren't happy'
Ex-player lambasts PCB after Pakistan's humiliation against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Ex-player lambasts PCB after Pakistan's humiliation against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
Asia Cup win will help T20 World Cup preparation, says Sri Lanka captain

Asia Cup win will help T20 World Cup preparation, says Sri Lanka captain
Saqlain Mushtaq backs Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan after Asia Cup final defeat

Saqlain Mushtaq backs Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan after Asia Cup final defeat
Ramiz Raja hopeful of World Cup win despite poor Asia Cup performance

Ramiz Raja hopeful of World Cup win despite poor Asia Cup performance
Asia Cup final: Shadab Khan takes responsibility for defeat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup final: Shadab Khan takes responsibility for defeat against Sri Lanka
Shoaib Malik's cryptic message takes a dig at Pakistan's poor show in Asia Cup final

Shoaib Malik's cryptic message takes a dig at Pakistan's poor show in Asia Cup final
Asia Cup final: Fans lambast Pakistan batters after failed show against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup final: Fans lambast Pakistan batters after failed show against Sri Lanka

Latest

view all