WATCH: How did Delhi Police make fun of Pakistan’s cricket team?

Pakistan´s Shadab Khan (L) collides with teammate Asif Ali as they try to take a catch during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP/File

Pakistan's poor fielding against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022's decider became fodder for memes on the internet with netizens focusing on the collision between Shadab Khan and Asif Ali.

The two cricketers dropped Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s catch while bumping into each other with a force that left Shadab and Asif unsteady for a while.

Shadab dropped Rajapaksa's catch twice. However, the collision became a subject for endless memes on the internet, especially on Twitter, where even India’s Delhi Police did not spare the Pakistani cricketers.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Delhi Police shared a video of the moment when Shadab and Asif collided and linked their accidental collision to create awareness among citizens regarding road safety.

“Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo (Please watch while walking),” the Delhi Police caption its tweet with the video with the hashtag #RoadSafety and #AsiaCup2022Final mentioned as well.

The tweet has garnered 39,500 likes and over 6,500 retweets, so far.

Later, fans and the cricket fraternity extended their support and avoided bad-mouthing the players.

