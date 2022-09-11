 
SDSports desk

Asia Cup final: Mohammad Rizwan becomes top scorer of tournament

SDSports desk

Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP
Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has surpassed India's Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in T20 Asia Cup 2022. Mohammad Rizwan scored 281 runs during the two-week-long tournament to accomplish the feat.

Kohli scored 276 runs in the five innings of the tournament of which India was eliminated due to their poor cricket show against the finalists — Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Rizwan, who is the ICC top batter in the T20I format, scored three half-centuries in six innings of the Asia Cup tournament, which is a curtain-raiser for next month´s T20 World Cup in Australia.

During the final pacer, Haris Rauf also achieved the milestone of completing his 50 wickets in T20Is. 

