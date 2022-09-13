 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

No default risk for Pakistan: Miftah Ismail

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail ruled out the risk of default for Pakistan. File photo
Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail ruled out the risk of default for Pakistan. File photo

  • There is no risk of default as the government has steered the country out of the threat, says Miftah Ismail.
  • Says Imran Khan created the risk of default. 
  • Says the government is going to take up more stabilising measures in the next four to five days. 

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail ruled out the possibility of default for Pakistan, saying the incumbent government has steered the country out of the risk.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan created the threat of default for the country, the minister said speaking on the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Monday.

"However, there is no chance of default, now," he said.

Miftah Ismail said, "Flash floods worsened the [economic] situation. But, we will efficiently manage the economy. There will be no threat to the country's economy."

The finance minister further said that the government would take up measures in the next four to five days that will bring stability to the currency market.

He said that some banks, taking advantage of the situation, sold expensive dollars. The Prime Minister has taken strict notice of these banks and demanded a report from the Governor State Bank in two days, the minister said.

In addition, eight banks have been served with notices in this regard and will also be penalized.

More From Pakistan:

Quetta flour crisis intensifies as roti price reaches Rs50

Quetta flour crisis intensifies as roti price reaches Rs50
Balochistan flood death toll rises to 278 after 8 more die

Balochistan flood death toll rises to 278 after 8 more die
ECP summons Imran Khan after finding response unsatisfactory in contempt case

ECP summons Imran Khan after finding response unsatisfactory in contempt case
Punjab decides to conduct judicial inquiry into violence on PTI’s Azadi March

Punjab decides to conduct judicial inquiry into violence on PTI’s Azadi March
Imran turning army chief appointment into controversy: Kh Asif

Imran turning army chief appointment into controversy: Kh Asif
Abbasi flays Imran Khan over army chief appointment remarks

Abbasi flays Imran Khan over army chief appointment remarks
LHC constitutes three-member bench to hear Maryam Nawaz's passport plea

LHC constitutes three-member bench to hear Maryam Nawaz's passport plea
Junaid Safdar terms reports of his arrest in London 'fake, baseless'

Junaid Safdar terms reports of his arrest in London 'fake, baseless'
Army chief’s tenure should be 'extended till elections', suggests Imran Khan

Army chief’s tenure should be 'extended till elections', suggests Imran Khan
Fawad Chaudhry says he 'doesn't know' whether Imran Khan met ex-US diplomat

Fawad Chaudhry says he 'doesn't know' whether Imran Khan met ex-US diplomat
CJP terms SCBA's role in Punjab CM's election case 'biased'

CJP terms SCBA's role in Punjab CM's election case 'biased'
Govt kickstarts digital flood dashboard to keep track of aid

Govt kickstarts digital flood dashboard to keep track of aid

Latest

view all