 
sports
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan women’s football register their biggest-ever win

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

The Pakistan team celebrates after hitting a goal against the Maldives during their last match of the SAFF Women’s Cup, on September 13, 2022. — Photo by author
The Pakistan team celebrates after hitting a goal against the Maldives during their last match of the SAFF Women’s Cup, on September 13, 2022. — Photo by author

Pakistan women’s football team registered their biggest ever win on Tuesday when they defeated Maldives 7-0 in their last match of the SAFF Women’s Cup to finish the tournament on a winning note.

Nadia Khan scored four goals for the greens and became the first ever Pakistani to score four goals in an international match for women’s football.

Pakistan got the lead in the 39th minute with young Rameen Fareed opening the team’s account by scoring from 25m. Pakistan’s lead was doubled by Khadija Kazmi in the 48th minute when she successfully converted a penalty shoot into a goal.

Then it was Nadia’s time to display her skills.

The UK-based Pakistani player clearly outshone everyone with her brilliant control and super skills to score four consecutive goals.

She scored in the 53rd, 78th and 84th minute to complete her hat-trick and then again netted the ball in the 89th minute to score her 4th goal.

She became the first ever Pakistani to score four goals in the match and with this one single performance, she has joined Hajra Khan and Malika e Noor in the list of most international career goals by a Pakistani female player.

Anmol Heera scored another goal for Pakistan in injury time to complete the scoresheet of 7-0.

With this Pakistan’s campaign in SAFF Women Cup, 2022, ended on a winning note.

The team was earlier defeated by Bangladesh and India which stopped them from progressing to the semi-final. It is worth mentioning that this was Pakistan’s first-ever international tournament since 2014.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit

Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit
'Almost there': Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi train to get fit for T20 World Cup

'Almost there': Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi train to get fit for T20 World Cup
Former Test cricketer wants PCB to sack chief selector after Asia Cup debacle

Former Test cricketer wants PCB to sack chief selector after Asia Cup debacle
WATCH: How did Delhi Police make fun of Pakistan’s cricket team?

WATCH: How did Delhi Police make fun of Pakistan’s cricket team?
Pak vs Eng: Will there be any surprising changes in final squad?

Pak vs Eng: Will there be any surprising changes in final squad?
India announce T20 World Cup squad; Jasprit Bumrah returns

India announce T20 World Cup squad; Jasprit Bumrah returns

Pakistan, England to prepare for T20I series from Sept 16

Pakistan, England to prepare for T20I series from Sept 16
WATCH: Hasan Ali shares glimpses of most incredible catches by Shadab Khan

WATCH: Hasan Ali shares glimpses of most incredible catches by Shadab Khan
WATCH: Ramiz Raja chides Indian journalist for saying Pakistanis 'aren't happy'

WATCH: Ramiz Raja chides Indian journalist for saying Pakistanis 'aren't happy'
Ex-player lambasts PCB after Pakistan's humiliation against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Ex-player lambasts PCB after Pakistan's humiliation against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
Asia Cup win will help T20 World Cup preparation, says Sri Lanka captain

Asia Cup win will help T20 World Cup preparation, says Sri Lanka captain
Saqlain Mushtaq backs Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan after Asia Cup final defeat

Saqlain Mushtaq backs Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan after Asia Cup final defeat

Latest

view all