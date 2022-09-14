 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Dead body of Lyari's gang war commander found in rural Sindh

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Representational image. — AFP/File
Representational image. — AFP/File 
  • Body recovered from Mithi has been identified as Sohail, says SSP. 
  • Sohail's alias Sunni Uzair was right-hand man of Shiraz Comrade.
  • Body of 50-year-old man was also recovered from Sanghar yesterday.

KARACHI: The dead body of a wanted Lyari's gang war commander has been recovered in the Mithi area of Sindh on Wednesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Shabbir Ahmad Sathar, the body recovered from Mithi has been identified as Sohail, whose missing case was registered in 2019. 

The police said that the case was later upgraded to C class.

Sohail, alias Sunni Uzair, was the right-hand man of Shiraz Comrade — the main commander of the group who went missing from Balochistan three years ago. Ten different cases are registered against Sohail.

A body of a 50-year-old man was also recovered from the Shahpur Chakar area of Sanghar yesterday.

According to the police, the body of a 50-year-old man found in the fields was identified as Irfan Basarat Siddiqui.

According to MQM-Pakistan, Irfan Basarat Siddiqui, brother of MNA Salahuddin, has been missing for five years and the case of his enforced disappearance is pending in the Sindh High Court.

More From Pakistan:

Taliban deny Maulana Masood Azhar's presence in Afghanistan

Taliban deny Maulana Masood Azhar's presence in Afghanistan
Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions
Meta donates Rs125 million to Pakistan on account of flood relief

Meta donates Rs125 million to Pakistan on account of flood relief
Appeared before JIT 'despite knowing terror case is a joke': Imran Khan

Appeared before JIT 'despite knowing terror case is a joke': Imran Khan
WATCH: Another U-turn by Imran Khan within a month on army chief remarks

WATCH: Another U-turn by Imran Khan within a month on army chief remarks

PM Shehbaz orders rapid dewatering as country grapples with post-flood disease outbreak

PM Shehbaz orders rapid dewatering as country grapples with post-flood disease outbreak
Weather update: Karachiites get ready for more rain with thunder, windstorms today

Weather update: Karachiites get ready for more rain with thunder, windstorms today

ATC grants bail to Ali Wazir in fourth sedition case

ATC grants bail to Ali Wazir in fourth sedition case
Accumulated flood losses have likely grown to $22-24bn, economist says

Accumulated flood losses have likely grown to $22-24bn, economist says
US ignores ‘strong’ Indian objections over Pakistan’s F-16 package

US ignores ‘strong’ Indian objections over Pakistan’s F-16 package
US government reaffirms full support to Pakistan after cataclysmic floods

US government reaffirms full support to Pakistan after cataclysmic floods
Balochistan seeks Punjab wheat at reasonable price

Balochistan seeks Punjab wheat at reasonable price

Latest

view all