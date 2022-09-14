Dead body of Lyari's gang war commander found in rural Sindh

Representational image. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The dead body of a wanted Lyari's gang war commander has been recovered in the Mithi area of Sindh on Wednesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Shabbir Ahmad Sathar, the body recovered from Mithi has been identified as Sohail, whose missing case was registered in 2019.

The police said that the case was later upgraded to C class.

Sohail, alias Sunni Uzair, was the right-hand man of Shiraz Comrade — the main commander of the group who went missing from Balochistan three years ago. Ten different cases are registered against Sohail.

A body of a 50-year-old man was also recovered from the Shahpur Chakar area of Sanghar yesterday.

According to the police, the body of a 50-year-old man found in the fields was identified as Irfan Basarat Siddiqui.

According to MQM-Pakistan, Irfan Basarat Siddiqui, brother of MNA Salahuddin, has been missing for five years and the case of his enforced disappearance is pending in the Sindh High Court.