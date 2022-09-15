 
world
Thursday Sep 15 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov receives Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at Samarqand International Airport. — Twitter/@PTVNewsOfficial
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif will attend SCO Summit at invitation of Uzbek president.
  • SCO leaders to deliberate on important global and regional issues at Summit.
  • PM to hold bilateral meetings with other SCO leaders on sidelines of Summit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reached Uzbekistan capital Samarkand to attend the annual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) during a two-day visit.

The CHS is the highest forum of the SCO, which considers and defines strategy, prospects and priorities of the Organisation.

Uzbekistan is scheduled to host the SCO summit September 15-16, which the premier will attend at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the meeting chaired by Mirziyoyev, important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security energy security, and sustainable supply chains will be discussed. The SCO leaders would also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

Read more: PM Shehbaz, Modi to meet in September at SCO summit

Besides attending the summit, the prime minister would hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of State meeting.

Since becoming a full member of SCO in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing towards advancing Organization’s core objectives through its participation in various SCO mechanisms.

Collectively, the SCO member states represent nearly half of the world’s population and a quarter of global economic output.

"SCO's agenda of promoting peace and stability, and seeking enhanced linkages in economic, trade and cultural spheres, is aligned with Pakistan’s own vision for enhancing economic connectivity as well as peace and stability in the region," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office.

