 
pakistan
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

No truth to reports of abandonment of Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project: FO

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar addressing his weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, on April 25, 2022. — Facebook/foreignofficepk
Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar addressing his weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, on April 25, 2022. — Facebook/foreignofficepk

  • FO rebuts reports about work on Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project coming to halt.
  • Says reports are aimed at creating malicious propaganda to hurt Pakistan-China relations.
  • Says India churning out false and baseless reports regarding hydropower project.

The Foreign Office has dismissed reports about the abandonment of the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project or the work on it coming to a halt.

The rebuttal came in response to a question about the progress on the project during a weekly news briefing. FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the reports are aimed at misleading the public and creating malicious propaganda to hurt Pakistan-China relations.

"There is no truth in any report of work stoppage or so-called abandonment. India is once again churning out false and baseless reports regarding the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project," Iftikhar said.

He said that the authorities detected a fault in the project and started working to fix the fault in coordination with the concerned entity, Gezhouba Group of China.

As per the FO spokesperson, the Chinese development group has already attained full mobilisation at the site and work is being carried out smoothly on the project, with its completion projected in 2023.

Iftikhar said that the FO will not tolerate any efforts to destabilise Pakistan.

"Such efforts will not succeed as all-weather strategic cooperative partners are fully committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries and people," the state broadcaster quoted him as saying.

More From Pakistan:

Climate change likely made Pakistan's extreme rainfall more intense: study

Climate change likely made Pakistan's extreme rainfall more intense: study
Why haven't revised petrol prices in Pakistan been announced yet?

Why haven't revised petrol prices in Pakistan been announced yet?
CJP undermined judicial commission: SC judges

CJP undermined judicial commission: SC judges
Dacoits on boat rob flood-hit village of Dadu

Dacoits on boat rob flood-hit village of Dadu
Man kills wife using a tawa for serving food late

Man kills wife using a tawa for serving food late
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on account of Chehlum

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on account of Chehlum

Imran Khan calls for elections, says won't stay patient for too long

Imran Khan calls for elections, says won't stay patient for too long
SC constitutes bench to hear Shahbaz Gill's alleged torture plea

SC constitutes bench to hear Shahbaz Gill's alleged torture plea
Maryam Nawaz asks Imran Khan to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies for fresh polls

Maryam Nawaz asks Imran Khan to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies for fresh polls

'Don't downplay seriousness of terrorism charges,' IHC CJ tells govt in terror case against Imran Khan

'Don't downplay seriousness of terrorism charges,' IHC CJ tells govt in terror case against Imran Khan

Latest

view all