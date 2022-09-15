 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 15 2022
Terrorism rearing ugly head again, warns PPP's Mustafa Nawaz as attacks rise in KP

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. — Twitter/Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar/File
PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. — Twitter/Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar/File

  • "Why is Afghan soil being used by TTP?" Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar asks.
  • He chides politicians for continuous discussion on army chief.
  • Several districts in KP have witnessed terrorism-related incidents recently.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has warned that terrorism is on the rise after dozens of police personnel were martyred in a spate of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the last three months.

Terrorism-related incidents are on the rise in some KP districts, with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) also involved in some.

The attacks have not halted despite the government holding talks with the proscribed militant organisation. The Afghan Taliban are playing a mediating role in the negotiations.

In a statement on Twitter, the PPP senator said that while the country is swept up in a debate to extend the incumbent army chief's tenure, the TTP has killed innocent people in Swat and other districts.

"Terrorism is rearing its ugly head again. Why is Afghan soil being used by TTP? [Where] are those whom we rejoiced for sheltering RAW-funded TTP?" he questioned, in an apparent criticism of the Afghan Taliban.

In the ongoing year, 335 terrorism-related incidents have taken place in KP. Of these, 193 took place in just the last three months, Geo News reported. In this brief period, 44 people have been killed and 60 injured.

