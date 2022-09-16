Princess Margaret birthed 'secret son', sent him off to Kenya to save royal image?

Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, secretly welcomed a baby boy back in the 50s.

Robert Brown claims he is the abandoned son of Queen sister, who she welcomed with boyfriend divorcee Group Captain Peter Townsend.

Mr Brown reveals that he was sent off to Kenya for upbringing under Cynthia and Douglas Brown. After a spend of £100,000, he has now won a High Court legal battle to see the contents of her will.



One of his claims also include Princess Margaret hiring body doubles to hide her baby bump and save the royal image.



Mr Brown recalls his alleged meeting with the royal in Africa 1956.

"This woman told me to stand on a tree-trunk and repeat: 'I’m the king of the castle, you’re the dirty rascal,' again and again. It was meant to be fun, but it wasn’t. There was a poignant subtext to it," he revealed.

"I had a gut feeling that there was a royal connection, even though my logical side said there must be some other explanation," noted Mr Brown.