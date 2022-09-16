Meghan Markle's company during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Meghan Markle won't be by herself at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as Sophie Wessex will also ride the same car as they'll follow other senior royal members.

According to reports, King Charles III will lead the procession on Monday while other royal family members, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, will follow him.

This came after the Duchess of Sussex and Sophie were seen together behind the Brittan’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Rebecca English shared: “Meghan, 41, looked decidedly self-conscious from my vantage point, just above her in the 900-year-old building, the oldest on the parliamentary estate.”

“Shoulders back, clutching her programme and bag, she was the most stylish and striking of them all. She wore a pair of pearl earrings given to her by the Queen as a wedding present,” the writer continued.

Rebecca detailed how Sophie appeared to be a ‘peacemaker’ on the occasion.

“But there was something self-consciously awkward about her posture, demonstrating the depth of the rift between herself and the rest of the royal family even if you happened upon them without any prior knowledge of the acrimony of the past four years.