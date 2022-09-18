 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

WHO warns of ‘second disaster’ in Pakistan

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters/file
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters/file

  • WHO expresses deep concerns about the potential for a second disaster in Pakistan: a wave of diseases and deaths.

  • Stagnant water enabled mosquitoes to breed and spread vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, says WHO official.
  • Health centres had been flooded, their supplies damaged and people had moved away from homes, says Ghebreyesus.

ISLAMABAD: Following the unprecedented floods caused by climate change, that have engulfed over 1,500 lives and submerged one-third of Pakistan, the World Health Organization expressed deep concerns about the potential for a “second disaster in Pakistan: a wave of diseases and deaths”.

In a statement, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “I am deeply concerned about the potential for a second disaster in Pakistan: a wave of diseases and deaths following this catastrophe linked to climate change that has severely impacted vital health systems leaving millions vulnerable.”

He maintained that water supply is disrupted, forcing people to drink unsafe water, which can spread cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases.

The WHO official said that stagnant water enabled mosquitoes to breed and spread vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue. Health centres had been flooded, their supplies damaged and people had moved away from homes which made it harder for them to access their normal health services.

“All this means more unsafe births, more untreated diabetes or heart diseases, and more children missing vaccination, to name but a few of the impacts on health,” he said. “But if we act quickly to protect health and deliver essential health services, we can significantly reduce the impact of this impending crisis.

“Health workers in Pakistan are stretched to the limit as they do all they can to deliver critical services amid the destruction. Nearly 2,000 health facilities have been fully or partially damaged,” he maintained.

More From Pakistan:

Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak

Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak
PM calls on nation to donate blankets, baby food for flood victims

PM calls on nation to donate blankets, baby food for flood victims
NAB Amendment Bill: PM Shehbaz's graft cases among 50 sent back by accountability courts

NAB Amendment Bill: PM Shehbaz's graft cases among 50 sent back by accountability courts

PM Shehbaz to decide on army chief's appointment after talks with Nawaz Sharif: Khurram Dastgir

PM Shehbaz to decide on army chief's appointment after talks with Nawaz Sharif: Khurram Dastgir
In a first, Pakistan to offer animal welfare course in schools

In a first, Pakistan to offer animal welfare course in schools
PTI to launch nationwide protests against runaway inflation

PTI to launch nationwide protests against runaway inflation
The message from Karbala

The message from Karbala

In fresh apology, ex-GB judge Rana Shamim terms affidavit 'wrong, unnecessary'

In fresh apology, ex-GB judge Rana Shamim terms affidavit 'wrong, unnecessary'
Calls for debt cancellation for Pakistan

Calls for debt cancellation for Pakistan

Karachiites their own enemies, says city police chief on rising crime rate

Karachiites their own enemies, says city police chief on rising crime rate
Shehbaz-Biden meeting likely during PM’s US visit

Shehbaz-Biden meeting likely during PM’s US visit
PM Shehbaz in London to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, meet Nawaz

PM Shehbaz in London to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, meet Nawaz

Latest

view all