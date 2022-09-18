PM Shehbaz Sharif to address UNGA on Sept 23, highlight action on climate change threat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 23.

In his address at the UNGA, the premier's focus will be on the challenge faced by Pakistan in the wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement.

PM Shehbaz will outline concrete proposals to collectively tackle the existential threat posed by climate change. He will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern, including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

The FO spokesperson shared that PM Shehbaz will participate in the high-level debate at the UNGA from September 19 to 23.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, other members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, the PM will participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organised by the African Union, European Union and the United States, and a closed-door leaders gathering on COP-27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.

The PM will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, president of the General Assembly, the UN secretary-general as well as heads of international organisations, IFIs and philanthropic organisations.

PM Shehbaz will also hold interactions with the international media.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also have an extensive programme, attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media and think-tank interactions, besides chairing the G-77 and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participation in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.