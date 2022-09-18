 
sports
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Shahnawaz Dahani and Naseem Shah sing a Sindhi song

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Image showing Shahnawaz Dahani (L) and Naseem Shah smiling at the camera. — Twitter

Pakistani pacers are not only good at showing their magic on the field and dominating the batters but they are equally skilled at keeping their fans and followers thoroughly entertained by sharing glimpses of their everyday lives on social media. 

Recently, a video featuring fast bowlers Shahnawaz Dahani and Naseem Shah is making rounds on social media, in which they could be seen singing “Jumme Raat Eendase”, a Sindhi song which has recently become popular on video-sharing app TikTok.

This certainly wasn't the first time Dahani's videos have gone viral on social media, as several clips featuring him gained popularity in the past, too. For instance, another viral clip left netizens awestruck as they watched the cricketer feeding sweets to the players and cleaning the chairs.

