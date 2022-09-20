Actor Mariyam Nafees thinks we need more people like cricketer Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain (left) and drama actor Mariyam Nafees. — Twitter/ Instagram/File

Pakistani drama actor Mariyam Nafees is all praises for young pacer Mohammad Hasnain because of his love and fondness for animals.



A video of Hasnain feeding and playing with a cat at the Green Shirts' dressing room during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 went viral on social media after being released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mariyam posted a screengrab of Hasnain's video, and wrote:

"We need more people like him."

The actress also thanked the pacer, who will be playing in the home series against England starting today (Tuesday) and T20 World Cup 2022.