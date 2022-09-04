Pak vs Ind: Inzamam-ul-Haq prefers Muhammad Hasnain over Hasan Ali

Cricket coach Inzamam-ul-Haq (L) and Pakistan player Muhammad Hasnain. — Geo Super/PCB

Former Pakistan player Inzamam-ul-Haq said that Muhammad Hasnain would be an ideal option to replace Shahnawaz Dahani in today's crucial match against India in Asia Cup's Super Four stage.

Dahani was ruled out of the tournament due to a suspected side strain.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Geo Super, the cricket coach said that the team should look at the pace while playing against India and preferred Hasnain over Hasan.

"In my opinion, Hasnain would be ideal to replace Shahnawaz Dahani. I think you can tackle India with pace as you saw Naseem Shah in the previous game. Indian batters have always stuck against pace and Hasnain can bring that element into the side today," he highlighted.



"Rest depends on the team management and captain who have seen Hasnain and Hassan bowling in the nets. See, what I say here would be completely different from what team management and captain are observing there."

Inzamam said that Babar Azam and the team management will decide to will play, however, he thinks that Hasnain should play today.

Meanwhile, Inzamam also highlighted that it wouldn't be easy for bowlers on the bench to play and perform directly against a big team like India. "See, Hasnain and Hassan will not find the rhythm which Dahani got. It will be difficult for them to play directly against India. India is a good side and they can hit you out any day," he said.



Pakistan lost against India by five wickets in their first game in T20 Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals will be meeting again today, this time in the Super Four stage of the tournament.

The match will start at 7pm (PST) today.