 
sports
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan making changes to seek edge in World Cup, says Rizwan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan making changes to seek edge in World Cup, says Rizwan

  • Rizwan says Pakistan seeks fresh combinations to get benefit in the World Cup. 
  • Says mistakes are taking place as the team is trying new changes. 
  • Says he is absolutely fit. 

Wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan downplayed the defeat in the opener of the seven-match Twenty20 Internationals series against England, saying mistakes take place as fresh combinations are being tried.

"We are in the process of making some changes. With changes, mistakes are quite possible," he said, addressing a press conference after the opener of the series.

England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the first Twenty20 on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old batsman said these mistakes should not be highlighted as the team seeks new combinations for the World Cup through these changes.

"By the grace of God, I and the skipper [Babar Azam] are performing well for quite some time, leaving a little room for our middle order to display their batting acumen," he said. The power-hitters, across the world, can't be expected to consistently hit 60 runs in every match, he said.

The Pakistan batsmen need to address the issue of dot balls, he said, adding, "We are playing more dot balls. We are working on this problem."

The wicketkeeper-batsman reposed full confidence in the middle-order, saying they [will] perform where they are expected to.

Setting aside the rumours around his injury, he said he is absolutely fit and can run around if he is asked to. 

More From Sports:

Usman Qadir hopeful of bouncing back against England

Usman Qadir hopeful of bouncing back against England
Alex Hales lauds English bowler’s efforts after six-wicket victory against Pakistan

Alex Hales lauds English bowler’s efforts after six-wicket victory against Pakistan
PCB chief sets aside criticism of team

PCB chief sets aside criticism of team
Rizwan equals Babar's T20 record of scoring fastest 2,000 runs

Rizwan equals Babar's T20 record of scoring fastest 2,000 runs
Pak vs Eng: Sports presenter Zainab Abbas rocks casual look during 1st match

Pak vs Eng: Sports presenter Zainab Abbas rocks casual look during 1st match
Pak vs Eng: I waited for England's team to tour Pakistan, says UK envoy Christian Turner

Pak vs Eng: I waited for England's team to tour Pakistan, says UK envoy Christian Turner
England win T20 international on first Pakistan tour in 17 years

England win T20 international on first Pakistan tour in 17 years
Pak vs Eng: England team to wear black armbands in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II

Pak vs Eng: England team to wear black armbands in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II
Pak vs Eng: England coach Richard Dawson to miss series due to groin injury

Pak vs Eng: England coach Richard Dawson to miss series due to groin injury
Babar Azam should keep captaincy and batting separate: Sri Lankan great

Babar Azam should keep captaincy and batting separate: Sri Lankan great
South African league cricket franchise trolled for copying PCB's design

South African league cricket franchise trolled for copying PCB's design

Actor Mariyam Nafees thinks we need more people like cricketer Mohammad Hasnain

Actor Mariyam Nafees thinks we need more people like cricketer Mohammad Hasnain

Latest

view all