Pak vs Eng: Pakistan making changes to seek edge in World Cup, says Rizwan

Rizwan says Pakistan seeks fresh combinations to get benefit in the World Cup.

Says mistakes are taking place as the team is trying new changes.

Says he is absolutely fit.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan downplayed the defeat in the opener of the seven-match Twenty20 Internationals series against England, saying mistakes take place as fresh combinations are being tried.

"We are in the process of making some changes. With changes, mistakes are quite possible," he said, addressing a press conference after the opener of the series.

England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the first Twenty20 on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old batsman said these mistakes should not be highlighted as the team seeks new combinations for the World Cup through these changes.

"By the grace of God, I and the skipper [Babar Azam] are performing well for quite some time, leaving a little room for our middle order to display their batting acumen," he said. The power-hitters, across the world, can't be expected to consistently hit 60 runs in every match, he said.

The Pakistan batsmen need to address the issue of dot balls, he said, adding, "We are playing more dot balls. We are working on this problem."

The wicketkeeper-batsman reposed full confidence in the middle-order, saying they [will] perform where they are expected to.

Setting aside the rumours around his injury, he said he is absolutely fit and can run around if he is asked to.