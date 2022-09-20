Pak vs Eng: England win toss and elect to field against Pakistan in first T20I

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam (left) and English skipper Moin Ali during the toss. — Twitter/PCB

KARACHI: England skipper Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the first of the seven-match T201 series being played here at the National Stadium on Tuesday.



Keeping an eye on next month’s T20 World Cup, both sides will look to draw first blood.

With bitter memories of their shocking defeat in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai still fresh, the home team will go all out for an emphatic victory in the series, England’s first in this country in 17 years.

The tourists, on their first trip to the country since 2005, will play four of the seven matches in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23 and 25 and the remaining three at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2.

The unprecedented seven-match series will serve as a perfect launch pad for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, allowing them to try out different combinations for the mega event.

England skipper Jos Buttler will not be able to participate in any of the four games in Karachi due to injury, therefore Ali will perform captaincy duties.

Speaking after the toss, Ali revealed that Buttler will be available for selection in the last two matches.

Haider Ali, Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dahani have returned to the playing XI whereas Shan Masood is making T20I debut.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson