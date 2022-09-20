 
sports
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: England win toss and elect to field against Pakistan in first T20I

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam (left) and English skipper Moin Ali during the toss. — Twitter/PCB
Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam (left) and English skipper Moin Ali during the toss. — Twitter/PCB

KARACHI: England skipper Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the first of the seven-match T201 series being played here at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Keeping an eye on next month’s T20 World Cup, both sides will look to draw first blood.

With bitter memories of their shocking defeat in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai still fresh, the home team will go all out for an emphatic victory in the series, England’s first in this country in 17 years.

The tourists, on their first trip to the country since 2005, will play four of the seven matches in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23 and 25 and the remaining three at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2.

The unprecedented seven-match series will serve as a perfect launch pad for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, allowing them to try out different combinations for the mega event.

England skipper Jos Buttler will not be able to participate in any of the four games in Karachi due to injury, therefore Ali will perform captaincy duties.

Speaking after the toss, Ali revealed that Buttler will be available for selection in the last two matches.

Haider Ali, Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dahani have returned to the playing XI whereas Shan Masood is making T20I debut.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: England team to wear black armbands in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II

Pak vs Eng: England team to wear black armbands in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II
Pak vs Eng: England coach Richard Dawson to miss series due to groin injury

Pak vs Eng: England coach Richard Dawson to miss series due to groin injury
Babar Azam should keep captaincy and batting separate: Sri Lankan great

Babar Azam should keep captaincy and batting separate: Sri Lankan great
South African league cricket franchise trolled for copying PCB's design

South African league cricket franchise trolled for copying PCB's design

Actor Mariyam Nafees thinks we need more people like cricketer Mohammad Hasnain

Actor Mariyam Nafees thinks we need more people like cricketer Mohammad Hasnain
No saliva to polish ball: ICC makes restriction permanent

No saliva to polish ball: ICC makes restriction permanent
Australian great unsure if Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century record

Australian great unsure if Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century record
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan seek to draw first blood as they take on England at home after 17 years

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan seek to draw first blood as they take on England at home after 17 years
Pak vs Eng: Shadab aims for better bowling in powerplay, death overs

Pak vs Eng: Shadab aims for better bowling in powerplay, death overs
Sania Mirza stuns in a traditional yellow dress

Sania Mirza stuns in a traditional yellow dress
'Three Musketeers': Waqar Younis shares old picture with Inzamam, Mushtaq

'Three Musketeers': Waqar Younis shares old picture with Inzamam, Mushtaq
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam hopes to regain batting form in England T20Is

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam hopes to regain batting form in England T20Is

Latest

view all