 
sports
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Usman Qadir hopeful of bouncing back against England

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Usman Qadir. —Provided by Author
Usman Qadir. —Provided by Author

  • We tried to bowl according to given plan but sometimes such situation arises, says Usman.
  • England played very good cricket to chase the score, he says.
  • We will try to learn from our mistakes and do well in next matches, says Usman Qadir.

Karachi: Pakistan cricket team’s spin bowler Usman Qadir feels that 158 was a total that his team should have defended, however, he is hopeful that Pakistan will bounce back in the series.

England had successfully chased the target of 159 for the loss of 4 wickets in 19.2 overs to win the first T20I by 6 wickets and take 1-0 lead in 7 match series.

But, the 29-year-old Qadir feels that the total was good enough for bowlers to defend.

“I think it was a decent total, we should’ve bowled according to plans but unfortunately we bowled away from wicket and also England played very good cricket to chase the score,” he told Geo in an exclusive interview after the first T20I at National Stadium.

“We should’ve defended it with the bowling strength that we have, our batters did post a defendable total, we tried to bowl according to given plan but sometimes such situation arises when you’ve to tilt from your actual plan, nevertheless credit to England for good cricket,” the young spinner said.

He, however, was hopeful that Pakistan will bounce back in the series.

“We will try to learn from our mistakes and do well in next matches,” he hoped.

Usman took 2 wickets conceding 36 runs in his allocated quota of four overs.

The leg spinner, who has played 20 T20Is for Pakistan, hailed Karachi’s crowd and said that the enthusiasm of fans at stadium makes everyone enjoy the game.

“The good thing about our home crowd is that they come to stadium in big numbers to support the teams and they cheer for every team making such an atmosphere which is enjoyable for everyone,” he concluded.

More From Sports:

Alex Hales lauds English bowler’s efforts after six-wicket victory against Pakistan

Alex Hales lauds English bowler’s efforts after six-wicket victory against Pakistan
PCB chief sets aside criticism of team

PCB chief sets aside criticism of team
Rizwan equals Babar's T20 record of scoring fastest 2000 runs

Rizwan equals Babar's T20 record of scoring fastest 2000 runs
Pak vs Eng: Sports presenter Zainab Abbas rocks casual look during 1st match

Pak vs Eng: Sports presenter Zainab Abbas rocks casual look during 1st match
Pak vs Eng: I waited for England's team to tour Pakistan, says UK envoy Christian Turner

Pak vs Eng: I waited for England's team to tour Pakistan, says UK envoy Christian Turner
England win T20 international on first Pakistan tour in 17 years

England win T20 international on first Pakistan tour in 17 years
Pak vs Eng: England team to wear black armbands in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II

Pak vs Eng: England team to wear black armbands in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II
Pak vs Eng: England coach Richard Dawson to miss series due to groin injury

Pak vs Eng: England coach Richard Dawson to miss series due to groin injury
Babar Azam should keep captaincy and batting separate: Sri Lankan great

Babar Azam should keep captaincy and batting separate: Sri Lankan great
South African league cricket franchise trolled for copying PCB's design

South African league cricket franchise trolled for copying PCB's design

Actor Mariyam Nafees thinks we need more people like cricketer Mohammad Hasnain

Actor Mariyam Nafees thinks we need more people like cricketer Mohammad Hasnain
No saliva to polish ball: ICC makes restriction permanent

No saliva to polish ball: ICC makes restriction permanent

Latest

view all