Alex Hales lauds English bowler’s efforts after six-wicket victory against Pakistan

English batsman Alex Hales. —Provided by Author

Karachi: Alex Hales, the game changer in first T20I between Pakistan and England on Tuesday at National Stadium Karachi, has credited his team’s bowlers for restricting Pakistan to less than 160 after the hosts got a good start.



The 33-year-old Hales was playing his first T20I since March 2019 and smashed 53 off 40 stroking 7 shots to the fence.

Talking about scoring half century in his comeback game, Hales said that it was a “dream return” for him.

“It was pretty much a dream return to score half century and being in winning team on the first game back is the stuff dreams are made of and to do it in a country where I've really enjoyed my cricket and had a good experience. So, it's a very special feeling,” the flamboyant batter said while expressing her thoughts on his comeback game.

Hales has previously played in Karachi during Pakistan Super League for Islamabad United, he featured in 5 games his side played at NSK and amassed 168 runs from them.

The top order batter said that Karachi is special place to play cricket and it’s a huge bonus for him to have played her before.

“It's such a special place to play cricket. Some of the guys who haven't played here before have asked what it's been like in the PSL, it's really special. That's such good memories here playing cricket and hopefully many more to come,” the 33-year-old said.

“For sure, it's a huge bonus having played quite a few games at PSL. And hopefully I can pass that experience on to the younger guys. It's a really good place to play cricket and when you're in good form, it's an it's a place to score runs,” he said when asked about how is experience of playing in PSL is beneficial for him during this series.

Replying to a question, Hales gave credit to his side’s bowlers and young Harry Brook for helping England win the first match in Karachi.

“The way we bowled is outstanding. Pakistan were 87 for one after 10 and for the bowlers to come back and to restrict Pakistan to 158, I think was an outstanding effort. I think a lot of credit has to go to the bowlers and the way Harry Brook played in the end to take the game away from Pakistan,” said the England batter.

“It is a very long series and I think both teams are building up to the World Cup so I think there's going be a lot of changes, but we're confident and we're in a good headspace and hopefully it is going to really close tight series,” he concluded.