 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ really ‘gonna need’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Queen’s death

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

King Charles’ really ‘gonna need’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Queen’s death
King Charles’ really ‘gonna need’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Queen’s death

Royal experts have pointed out the ‘desperation’ King Charles must have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK, given how ‘important’ they are for the future of his reign, reportedly.

This revelation has been made by royal author and biographer Tina Brown, during her chat with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

She started by offering some insight of her own and claimed, “My guess is Charles is really going to want them back – sort of need them back, actually.”

She also pointed out how “Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire,” as well as the “young appeal that was very, very potent in the country,” which they still hold before concluding.  

More From Entertainment:

Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday

Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Facetiming kids like crazy' after 'fuming' funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Facetiming kids like crazy' after 'fuming' funeral
King Charles 'love child' wants to 'hug' brother Prince Harry: 'We are both black sheep'

King Charles 'love child' wants to 'hug' brother Prince Harry: 'We are both black sheep'
Kim Kardashian buys $70M from Cindy Crawford near Kanye West abode

Kim Kardashian buys $70M from Cindy Crawford near Kanye West abode
Adam Levine 'committed to save' his marriage as Behati Prinsloo 'very upset'

Adam Levine 'committed to save' his marriage as Behati Prinsloo 'very upset'
Royal Family website updated after the end of Queen's reign

Royal Family website updated after the end of Queen's reign

A giant candle was deliberately placed at Queen's funeral to block Meghan Markle?

A giant candle was deliberately placed at Queen's funeral to block Meghan Markle?
Annaud returns to Hollywood with 'Notre-Dame on Fire' festival premiere

Annaud returns to Hollywood with 'Notre-Dame on Fire' festival premiere
Is Meghan Markle pregnant?

Is Meghan Markle pregnant?

Latest

view all