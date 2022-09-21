King Charles’ really ‘gonna need’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Queen’s death

Royal experts have pointed out the ‘desperation’ King Charles must have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK, given how ‘important’ they are for the future of his reign, reportedly.

This revelation has been made by royal author and biographer Tina Brown, during her chat with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

She started by offering some insight of her own and claimed, “My guess is Charles is really going to want them back – sort of need them back, actually.”



She also pointed out how “Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire,” as well as the “young appeal that was very, very potent in the country,” which they still hold before concluding.