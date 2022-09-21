 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
King Charles III wants Kate Middleton to move into Queen’s place

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

King Charles III reportedly wants Prince William and Kate Middleton to move into late Queen Elizabeth’s residence, Windsor Castle, even though the couple have just made a big move.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales recently moved from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in an effort to be closer to the Queen, who unfortunately passed away the same week they settled in.

Now, it has been reported that the new King, William’s father Charles, is urging Kate and him to move to Windsor Castle soon, as he “believes that his son and daughter-in-law should permanently occupy” it after the Queen’s death.

Weighing in on Prince William and Kate’s thoughts on the move, a source told The Telegraph: "They won’t be starting from scratch when it comes to decisions on what happens to all of the royal properties because there have been lots of conversations about that over the years…

“But things can change when family dynamics are taken into account and they will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now,” the insider added.

“They are very happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children,” the source also shared. 

