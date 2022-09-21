 
Bahrain's commander-in-chief offers full support to flood-hit Pakistan

Bahrains Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Twitter/AFP/File
  • COAS Gen Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with Bahrain's commander-in-chief.
  • Bahrain's commander-in-chief offers full support to flood-hit Pakistan.
  • He appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for rescue and relief in flood-affected areas.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday assured Bahrain's Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa that assistance shall be vital in the rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two officials had a telephonic conversation with Bahrain's Commander-in-Chief.

The military's media wing said that the commander-in-chief expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

"He offered full support to the people of Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for rescue and relief in flood-affected areas," the ISPR said.

The statement further read that the COAS thanked Bahrain for its support.

