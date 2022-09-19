 
Karachi man sets 12-year-old son on fire for not studying

The picture shows 12-year-old Shaheer. — Screengrab/Geo News
  • Tragic incident took place on September 14 in Orangi Town.
  • Father burns son by sprinkling oil on him for not doing his school homework.
  • Mother files case against her husband; police arrest accused. 

KARACHI: A father set his 12-year-old on fire for not studying after which the kid succumbed to the burns.

The tragic incident took place on September 14 in the Orangi Town area of the port city. 

The father named Nazir burned his son Shaheer by sprinkling oil and throwing a match at him because he had not done his school homework.

Shaheer was taken to the Qatar Hospital and then transferred to the Civil Hospital's burn ward where he died after fighting for his life for 35 hours.

The mother filed a case against her husband two days after her son's death. 

The police arrested the accused after which he told the police that his son was not studying for a few days. He said that he put kerosene oil on his son to scare him and lit a match after which he accidentally caught fire. Nazir added that he took his son to the hospital as soon as he heard him screaming. 

According to the police, Shaheer asked his father to fly a kite, to which, Nazir asked his son about his studies. However, Shaheer did not answer, which angered his father. 

The accused was presented before a judicial magistrate's court where he was formally charged with the crime and handed over to the police for physical remand till September 24.

