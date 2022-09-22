CM Murad hopes floodwater to recede within 1.5 months

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visiting Larkana to assess the flood situation. — Screengrab via Twitter/ @SindhCMHouse

CM assesses flood situation and witnesses plight of affected people.

He directs irrigation experts to work out plan to discharge water.

CM visits different camps and health facilities on his last three-day visit to flood-affected areas.

LARKANA: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday hoped that the flood and rainwater would recede within 1.5 months.

On his last leg visit to Larkana, the CM assessed the flood situation and witnessed the plight of affected people either living in the camps along the main roads or in their houses surrounded by floodwater.

CM Murad, on his visit, directed the irrigation experts to work out a plan to discharge the accumulated water through different escapes into the Indus River.

“I have visited each and every flood-affected area of the province with the plan to assess and witness the situation so that appropriate measures can be taken to discharge the water, rehabilitate the displaced people and restore agro-activities to move forward," said CM Murad.

The CM visited different camps and health facilities on his last three-day visit to flood-affected areas. He said the flood victims living in the camps and along the road were keen to return to their homes if the water was cleared. “This shows that the gigantic task is to clear the villages, cities, towns, and the roads to pave way for their return,” he said, adding that the Hairdin drain has flooded the entire bordering areas of Jacobabad.

He further said that the natural waterway was the only source to discharge the accumulated floodwater into canals and then release it into Manchhar lake and the Indus River.

Talking about the time period, CM Murad said that the water would recede within one and half months, adding that the level of Manchhar has come down from 123.5 RL to 120 RL. He hoped that over 200,000 cusecs of water were flowing into the river, and this speed would further accelerate within the next few days.

Discussing the relief work, the CM said the demand for 1.5 million tents despite hectic efforts could not be met. “We have distributed around 300,000 tents and ordered 600,000 tents but so far have received the delivery of 200,000 tons. Similarly, the demand for ration was being met but there was a gap between demand and supply.“

The chief minister said that he has already approached different agencies to provide medicines for the treatment of malaria, and diarrhoea.