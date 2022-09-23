Babar surpasses Sarfaraz to become Pakistan’s most successful T20I captain

Former captain Sarfaraz (L) and Skipper Babar Azam. —AFP

Skipper Babar Azam Thursday broke former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of winning most T20I matches after the win against England and became successful T20 captain of Pakistan.



Babar Azam achieved this milestone after a historic win against England in the second T20I played at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday.

After a record opening partnership of over 200 runs, Pakistan crushed England by 10 wickets in the second T20I of the seven-match series. Skipper Babar’s outstanding unbeaten century mauled English bowlers and helped Pakistan level the seven-match series.

With a fantastic win against England, Babar Azam also became Pakistan’s most successful T20I captain as he surpassed former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of winning most matches.

Now Babar leads the record book with 30 T20I wins as captain out of 49 matches, however, earlier Sarfaraz held this record as Pakistan had won 29 matches out of 37 under his captaincy.

Before Sarfaraz, Shahid Afridi had this record with 19 wins out of 43 matches, while under Hafeez’s captaincy, Pakistan had won 18 matches out of 29.