Friday Sep 23 2022
Khloe Kardashian follows tradition with son, says name starts with T

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Khloe Kardashian knows what the initials of her son's name are going to be.

In the first episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe told mother Kris Jenner that her son's name is goin to begin with T.

Kris said: "The biggest thing that you need to think about now is a name," before the family friend added: "It's probably going to start with a T."

Khloe Kardashian follows tradition with son, says name starts with T

To which Khloe replied: "It is going to start with a T. I mean, that's only the names I've been looking at."

Kris then threw in some suggestions: "Tyler, Tucker, Tatum. We could name him Travis and then just have an easy three."

Khloe welcomed her son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson this year via surrogacy. The couple already shares four-year-old daughter True together.

