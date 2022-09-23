 
world
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Researchers spot strange 'blue goo' creature 2,000 ft underwater

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Unknown blue creature found on the sea floor in one of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean—  Screengrab via Twitter
Unknown blue creature found on the sea floor in one of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean—  Screengrab via Twitter

An unknown blue creature was found on the sea floor in one of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) through which they saw the "blue goo" organism under the water.

The ROV, named the Okeanos Explorer, is a research vessel that has spent nearly four months in the water analysing and studying parts of the North Atlantic as part of the NOAA’s Voyage to the Ridge 2022 exploration series.

“Scientists think it could be a soft coral, sponge, or tunicate... but right now, it remains a mystery,” the NOAA noted in a statement, according to the Independent.

A researcher said that the "bumpy blue thing" was "definitely not a rock". 

“One of the most exciting things about the Okeanos Explorer expeditions is that at least one thing stumps you."

Scientists are jokingly calling the strange thing "blue goo" for now. It sits statically on the seabed at about 2,000ft underwater.

Researchers will send the footage and images to sponge experts who will identify the blue blob.

More From World:

India enraged as Canada snubs ‘Khalistan Referendum’ objections

India enraged as Canada snubs ‘Khalistan Referendum’ objections
Former lord mayor says 'Leicester violence fuelled by Hindutva, Indian influence'

Former lord mayor says 'Leicester violence fuelled by Hindutva, Indian influence'
Dr Doom who predicted 2008 financial crash now predicts 'long, ugly' recession

Dr Doom who predicted 2008 financial crash now predicts 'long, ugly' recession
Blast near Kabul mosque after Friday prayers kills at least four people

Blast near Kabul mosque after Friday prayers kills at least four people
In Pictures: Digital artist imagines Dubai in 2009 film Avatar's alien world

In Pictures: Digital artist imagines Dubai in 2009 film Avatar's alien world
Poland distributes iodine pills as fears grow over Ukraine nuclear plant

Poland distributes iodine pills as fears grow over Ukraine nuclear plant
China blockade would be act of war, Taiwan would not surrender, official says

China blockade would be act of war, Taiwan would not surrender, official says
Asian coastal cities sinking fast: study

Asian coastal cities sinking fast: study
Iranian army says it will 'confront the enemies' as protests rage

Iranian army says it will 'confront the enemies' as protests rage
Muslim-Hindu tensions in UK: Hindutva as a driving factor

Muslim-Hindu tensions in UK: Hindutva as a driving factor
Israel to sell air defence system to UAE, sources say

Israel to sell air defence system to UAE, sources say
Malala says she'd protest if forced to remove scarf

Malala says she'd protest if forced to remove scarf

Latest

view all