Friday Sep 23 2022
Firm to 'regret humiliating' Prince Harry: report

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Royal experts and commentators warn the Royal Family about the ‘humiliation’ Prince Harry was reportedly forced to endure during the Queen’s funeral procession.

She was also quoted writing for the Mail Online, “Charles is King. Within royal protocol, he has all the power.”

“He could have allowed Harry, like his brother William, to wear the uniform of the regiment for which he fought so proudly during two terms of military service in Afghanistan.”

This claim comes in reference to the Firm’s decision to bar Prince Harry from donning his military uniform.

The announcement at the time read, “Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.”

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

