Calls for Queen Elizabeth to be made ‘Saint’ gaining momentum

file footage

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, after serving as Britain’s monarch for 70 long years, and now, a Catholic journalist has offered the idea of making her a ‘saint’, reported Lad Bible.



Writing for Spectator Australia, Roman Catholic peer Charles Moore said that the late 96-year-old monarch is the ‘perfect person’ to be given the honour.

As per Moore, while Queen Elizabeth didn’t rule over a completely Catholic empire, “She clearly did, however, possess the first of the two formal qualifications for sainthood, what the Church calls ‘heroic virtue’.”

He also added: “The second is to prove two miracles effected by intercession to the person concerned.”

To back up Moore’s demand, Lad Bible shared how many would agree that the Queen lived a life of ‘heroic virtue’, serving the British crown for 70 years till her death on September 8, 2022.

Further commenting on the issue of miracles, Moore said: “This can take time, but the world is already full of people who believe the late Queen cured them of this or that. As her cult grows, plenty of posthumous examples will come forward.”