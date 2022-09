England's stand-in skipper Moeen Ali and Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam stand for the toss at the National Stadium Karachi for the third of the seven-match T20I series on September 23, 2022. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first in the third T20 international against England at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.



Pakistan will be aiming to break a tie against England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years.

The series was tied 1-1 Thursday after Babar smashed an unbeaten magnificent century along with Mohammad Rizwan (88) to lead Pakistan to their first victory in the home series.