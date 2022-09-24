 
sports
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Reuters

England's Wood hoping to hit top gear in time for World Cup

By
Reuters

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Englands Mark Wood (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistans Haider Ali (not pictured) during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 23, 2022. — AFP
England's Mark Wood (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haider Ali (not pictured) during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 23, 2022. — AFP

England bowler Mark Wood said he is hopeful he can return to full fitness and hit his peak "at the right time" ahead of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Wood, who missed the entire English summer due to an elbow injury, marked his return to international cricket with three wickets in England's 63-run win over Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.

"My body feels OK," Wood told Sky Sports after the win. "I'll probably live on an ice machine now.

"What's important for me is that I don't want to go too hard now and then I'm not ready for Australia. I've got to peak at the right time, and then when it comes to that World Cup, I'm fit and firing.

"I'm just a little bit tired. It's my first game in a while but actually, I felt pretty good leading into it. I've done loads of time in the gym, lots of running, but nothing is the same as playing a game."

England, who took a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series with the win, will next face Pakistan on Sunday as both sides continue preparations for the October 16-November 13 T20 World Cup. 

More From Sports:

WATCH: Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career

WATCH: Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career
Pak vs Eng: Head coach says Pak bowlers made mistakes in 3rd T20I

Pak vs Eng: Head coach says Pak bowlers made mistakes in 3rd T20I
Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says can't feel good with Pakistan losing

Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says can't feel good with Pakistan losing
This Pakistani food is England bowler Mark Wood’s favourite

This Pakistani food is England bowler Mark Wood’s favourite
Pak vs Eng: Rauf hugs Brooke after ball gets stuck in his helmet

Pak vs Eng: Rauf hugs Brooke after ball gets stuck in his helmet
Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez performs Umrah with family

Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez performs Umrah with family
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: PCB acquires services of two England coaches for domestic teams

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: PCB acquires services of two England coaches for domestic teams
Pak vs Eng: Heartwarming video of Rizwan with daughters goes viral

Pak vs Eng: Heartwarming video of Rizwan with daughters goes viral
Ronaldo charged by FA for clash with Everton fan

Ronaldo charged by FA for clash with Everton fan
Pak vs Eng: Brook, Duckett help England thump Pakistan in third T20I

Pak vs Eng: Brook, Duckett help England thump Pakistan in third T20I
Dhoni opens up about why he never loses his cool on the field

Dhoni opens up about why he never loses his cool on the field
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye breaking tie in third T20I against England

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye breaking tie in third T20I against England

Latest

view all