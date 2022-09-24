 
King Charles’ sadness over losing Archie, Lilibet leaked

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of King Charles’ statement, and how it has an ‘increasingly slim’ chance of inviting them back into the fold.

These insights have been revealed by the co-founder of True Royalty TV Nick Bullen, in an interview with Fox News.

He began by addressing the true meaning behind King Charles’ speech and ‘show of support’ towards the Sussexes.

In Mr Bullen’s eyes, the statement is nothing more than a “family olive branch” and not one “encouraging them to rejoin the working royals.”

He was also quoted saying, “I think they are all very sad that it just didn’t work out.”

“They’re very sad that the Sussexes are living on the other side of the world. And I think Charles is sad he doesn’t get to see his grandchildren as much as he would like.”

Before concluding he also noted, “Moments like what we’ve seen when they all came together for the queen’s funeral must have heightened that sadness.”

