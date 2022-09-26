Elderly woman from Karachi goes missing in Makkah

Representational image of people performing walk around Holy Kaaba at Grand Mosque of Makkah. — AFP/File

A senior citizen, Nazeeran Bibi, from Karachi who had gone to perform Umrah with her husband, went missing in Makkah.



Nazeeran and her husband Muhammad Hanif, had left Pakistan on August 26.



Hanif said that he lost track of his wife at the Great Mosque of Makkah after performing Tawaf during the pilgrimage. Despite duly intimating the mosque administration, Nazeeran couldn't be traced, The News reported.

The missing woman is the mother of an accounts officer in University of Karachi. He has appealed to the government of Pakistan to make a special request to the authorities of Saudi Arabia to locate his missing mother.

He has also requested that anyone who has any piece of information about his missing mother can contact him on his mobile phone numbers: 0346-3562600 and 0316-6663737.