Watching game off field much harder: Shadab Khan

Pakistan squad for T20 home series against England (left) and all-rounder Shadab Khan. Twitter/AFP/File

The seven-match home series against England has so far been levelled as Pakistan clinched victory in the fourth T20I on Sunday night after a nail-biting clash.



The roller-coaster game took several bends when fans lost hope for Pakistan's success, but the tide turned in the Green Shirts' favour just in the last two overs as the last two wickets of the English team fell with only three runs to win.

Reacting to the thriller, Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan said that watching the match from outside the field is more difficult than struggling to win on field.

Shadab is being given rest and hasn't played in any of the four matches so far. However, he was at the match's venue, cheering his team on.

The young all-rounder congratulated Men in Green for their hard-fought win by tweeting two pictures featuring the winning celebration from the National Stadium in Karachi.

"Watching the match from outside the field is tougher. My heart would have stopped. What a match it was," the fan-favourite wrote.

He praised batter Asif Ali, pacer Mohammad Hasnain, spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr and pacer Haris Rauf for the team effort and the individual skills they showed at the match.

Pacer Haris Rauf said in the post-match press-conference as the player of the match that Shadab told him while the match went on that "people would get more heart attacks tonight."