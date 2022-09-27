 
Prince William, Harry could 'only be brought together' by Diana: 'Heaven knows'

Princess Diana's friend Jeffrey Archer says the deceased would be in pain to see her children quarrelling.

Diana, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, always wanted to see her kids together, Lord Archer tells Daily Mail.

He adds: "If she’d [Diana] lived she would have been 61 now. A wise woman. And heaven knows, she would have wanted to help and advise her sons, to bring them together again.

Sharing how the former Princess of Wales loved seeing her sons together, Arche added: “It’s what she would have wished for most of all. I’ve no doubt at all about that.’”

He said: "Diana would have been absolutely heartbroken about the rift between the Princes, but if anyone could have brought them together it would have been her. There was an inch of cunning about her.

"She would have found a way. She’d have wanted to help; no doubt about that.

“And, of course, her greatest distress would have been that they weren’t friends," he noted.

