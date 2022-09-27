Queen’s floral tributes to be taken down as royal mourning period comes to end 

 
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Weeks after death of Britain’s longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it has been reported that the floral tributes left in memory of Her Majesty, are going to be taken down on Monday.

The social media page for Royal Parks - the official charity that looks after London's eight royal parks - announced the news saying that tributes will be taken down on the same day the royal family's official mourning period is due to come to an end.

Sharing a touching image of the incredible tributes, they captioned the post, "From today, Monday 26 September, our staff and volunteers will start to clear the deteriorated floral tributes from The Green Park and Hyde Park. If you’re planning on visiting, please find further information here."

The flowers were left as a mark of respect for the late monarch. Hundreds of bouquets were laid on the lawns outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor castle.

The news comes one week after the Queen's historic state funeral took place last Monday, on September 19.

Her Majesty was honored in a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

