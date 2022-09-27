Kate, William arrive in Wales for the first-time as Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their first visit to Wales on Tuesday since they were given new titles of Prince and Princess of the nation.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in the northwestern island of Anglesey to see progress on social welfare causes.

The royal couple lived together for three years in Anglesey after they got married in 2011.

Kate and William visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station to meet crew members, volunteers and some of those who have been helped by their local unit.

The royal couple was greeted by dozens of locals, gathered outside the lifeboat station, to see their new Prince and Princess.

Kate and William's first official visit to Wales comes after the end of the period of mourning following the Queen's death.



The Prince and Princess of Wales last visited the country in June as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend, celebrating her historic 70 years on the throne.

