 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate, William arrive in Wales for the first-time as Prince and Princess of Wales

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Kate, William arrive in Wales for the first-time as Prince and Princess of Wales
Kate, William arrive in Wales for the first-time as Prince and Princess of Wales 

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their first visit to Wales on Tuesday since they were given new titles of Prince and Princess of the nation.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in the northwestern island of Anglesey to see progress on social welfare causes.

The royal couple lived together for three years in Anglesey after they got married in 2011.

Kate, William arrive in Wales for the first-time as Prince and Princess of Wales

Kate and William visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station to meet crew members, volunteers and some of those who have been helped by their local unit.

The royal couple was greeted by dozens of locals, gathered outside the lifeboat station, to see their new Prince and Princess.

Kate, William arrive in Wales for the first-time as Prince and Princess of Wales

Kate and William's first official visit to Wales comes after the end of the period of mourning following the Queen's death.

The Prince and Princess of Wales last visited the country in June as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend, celebrating her historic 70 years on the throne. 

More From Entertainment:

Shakira’s ex-Gerard Pique has no intentions to compromise on kids’ custody: Report

Shakira’s ex-Gerard Pique has no intentions to compromise on kids’ custody: Report
Prince Harry to add details about Queen’s death to memoir?

Prince Harry to add details about Queen’s death to memoir?
Why Christian Bale 'isolated' himself from Chris Rock on 'Amsterdam' set? Deets inside

Why Christian Bale 'isolated' himself from Chris Rock on 'Amsterdam' set? Deets inside
Maisie Williams talks for the first time about her 'traumatic' relationship with her estranged father

Maisie Williams talks for the first time about her 'traumatic' relationship with her estranged father
Russia decides not to put forward a film to compete in Oscars

Russia decides not to put forward a film to compete in Oscars
Queen’s floral tributes to be taken down as royal mourning period comes to end

Queen’s floral tributes to be taken down as royal mourning period comes to end

Rihanna makes first appearance since her announcement about playing halftime show

Rihanna makes first appearance since her announcement about playing halftime show
Jennifer Aniston sets tongues wagging as she puts on stylish display in walk with Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston sets tongues wagging as she puts on stylish display in walk with Jon Hamm
King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims

King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims
Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday

Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday
U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism

Latest

view all