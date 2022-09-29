Dress properly, wear undergarments, PIA tells cabin crew

A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. — Facebook/File

The national airline of the country - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) - has a new rule for its cabin crew: wear your undergarments.

In a strange new development, the national carrier has told its air crew that wearing undergarments is a must. PIA claims lack of better attire by the air attendants is leaving a "poor impression" and "portrays a negative image" of PIA.

"It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while traveling intercity, staying in hotels and visiting various suffices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation," an internal instruction memo, a copy of which is available with Geo.tv, sent by PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir read.

Bashir asked cabin crew to "dress properly" in formal plain clothes over "proper undergarments".

"The clothing worn by males and females should be in accordance with our cultural and national morals," the guideline read.