 
sports
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam all praises for Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (left) and all-rounder Aamer Jamal. — AFP/Twitter/File
Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (left) and all-rounder Aamer Jamal. — AFP/Twitter/File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Aamer Jamal for their brilliant performance in the fifth T20I against England, helping the Green Shirts win by six runs.

Rizwan's 46-ball 63 was the cornerstone of Pakistan's 145 all-out in 19 overs after express pacer Mark Wood grabbed 3-20 to derail the home team who were asked to bat first at Gaddafi Stadium.

And Jamal kept his cool despite being hit for a six off the third ball in the last over, conceding just eight to give Pakistan a 3-2 lead in the seven-match series.

"Proud of my team for giving absolutely everything," Babar wrote after the match as Pakistan moved an inch towards sealing the series.

"Mohammad Rizwan brilliant as always and proper nerves there from Aamer!" he added.

The remaining two matches are on Friday and Sunday in Lahore.

More From Sports:

Shan Masood to lead Yorkshire next year

Shan Masood to lead Yorkshire next year
Pak vs Eng: Injured Jos Buttler 'progressing well' ahead of T20 World Cup

Pak vs Eng: Injured Jos Buttler 'progressing well' ahead of T20 World Cup
Rizwan breaks another record after scoring most runs in bilateral T20I series

Rizwan breaks another record after scoring most runs in bilateral T20I series
Chris Woakes tells reason behind defeat in 5th T20I against Pakistan

Chris Woakes tells reason behind defeat in 5th T20I against Pakistan
Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah diagnosed with pneumonia

Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah diagnosed with pneumonia
Rizwan, Jamal help Pakistan down England in fifth T20I

Rizwan, Jamal help Pakistan down England in fifth T20I
ICC T20I ranking: Babar Azam jumps a spot, Rizwan retains top position

ICC T20I ranking: Babar Azam jumps a spot, Rizwan retains top position
Aussie legend Mark Waugh picks Shaheen Afridi in top 5 favourite T20I players

Aussie legend Mark Waugh picks Shaheen Afridi in top 5 favourite T20I players
Footage shows Afghanistan, Pakistan cricket fans fighting in 2019, not at 2022 Asia Cup

Footage shows Afghanistan, Pakistan cricket fans fighting in 2019, not at 2022 Asia Cup
Pak vs Eng: Action shifts to Lahore, with Pakistan aiming to continue winning streak

Pak vs Eng: Action shifts to Lahore, with Pakistan aiming to continue winning streak

Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah hospitalised ahead of first Lahore T20I

Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah hospitalised ahead of first Lahore T20I
England ready to host Pakistan-India Test series: reports

England ready to host Pakistan-India Test series: reports

Latest

view all