Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam all praises for Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Aamer Jamal for their brilliant performance in the fifth T20I against England, helping the Green Shirts win by six runs.

Rizwan's 46-ball 63 was the cornerstone of Pakistan's 145 all-out in 19 overs after express pacer Mark Wood grabbed 3-20 to derail the home team who were asked to bat first at Gaddafi Stadium.

And Jamal kept his cool despite being hit for a six off the third ball in the last over, conceding just eight to give Pakistan a 3-2 lead in the seven-match series.

"Proud of my team for giving absolutely everything," Babar wrote after the match as Pakistan moved an inch towards sealing the series.

"Mohammad Rizwan brilliant as always and proper nerves there from Aamer!" he added.

The remaining two matches are on Friday and Sunday in Lahore.