Pak vs Eng: England send Pakistan in to bat in fifth T20I

LAHORE: England stand-in captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the fifth T20 international at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.



The hosts — who levelled the series by taking away the previous match from the claws of England as their second win in the series — are full of confidence.

Things might be different at Gaddafi Stadium’s batting-friendly wickets and the dew factor will be there for the team bowling second.

Aamir Jamal will be making his T20I debut for Pakistan today.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey