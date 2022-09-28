 
Pak vs Eng: England send Pakistan in to bat in fifth T20I

England stand-in captain Moeen Ali and Pakistans allformat skipper Babar Azam stand for the toss at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — PCB
LAHORE: England stand-in captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the fifth T20 international at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

The hosts — who levelled the series by taking away the previous match from the claws of England as their second win in the series — are full of confidence.

Things might be different at Gaddafi Stadium’s batting-friendly wickets and the dew factor will be there for the team bowling second.

Aamir Jamal will be making his T20I debut for Pakistan today.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey

